Investcorp India Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.45. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30.
Institutional Trading of Investcorp India Acquisition
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCA. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
