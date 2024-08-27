Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 40,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of 189% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,026 call options.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toast by 1,542.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Toast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

