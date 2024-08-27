Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,497 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 6,185 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after buying an additional 290,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

