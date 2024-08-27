Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

INVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.58.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

