Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.68.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $18,044,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.