iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.90. Approximately 3,040,741 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VXX was launched on Jan 19, 2018 and is issued by iPath.

