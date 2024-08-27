IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $70,719,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.