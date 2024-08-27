iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.93. 606,117 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.96.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.
