iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 154 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.07.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
