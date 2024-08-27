iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.74 and last traded at $43.74. 3,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 10,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.93.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

