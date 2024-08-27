iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.40. 35,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Get iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 1.55% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.