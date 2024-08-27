iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.40. 35,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
