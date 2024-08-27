iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 45,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1399 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHH. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

Featured Articles

