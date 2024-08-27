iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD stock opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.85. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $112.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

