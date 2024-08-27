iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.20

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and traded as high as $73.40. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 100,066 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

