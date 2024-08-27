iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.20

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and traded as high as $73.40. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 100,066 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
