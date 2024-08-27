iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.69 and last traded at C$16.65. Approximately 513,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 338,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.59.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.34.

