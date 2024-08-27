Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
