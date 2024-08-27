Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In other Issuer Direct news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $133,743.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $133,743.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 41,625 shares of company stock valued at $346,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

