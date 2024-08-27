Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,896 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 48.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,564,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,856,000 after acquiring an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $165,000.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

