J Andrew Murphy Sells 1,362 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Andrew Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of Edison International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60.

On Friday, July 26th, J Andrew Murphy sold 28,995 shares of Edison International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $2,274,077.85.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.01. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $85.96.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Edison International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 37,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Edison International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 494,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,935 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

