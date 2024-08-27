Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

