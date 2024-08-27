Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Shares Up 0.7%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.74 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.70 ($0.39). 396,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 986,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Jadestone Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.55. The stock has a market cap of £160.62 million, a P/E ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 1.45.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

