JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Small Cap Consu upgraded JAKKS Pacific to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $24.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $261.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

