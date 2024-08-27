James Jeffrey Jeter Sells 3,000 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00.

James Jeffrey Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RB Global alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total transaction of C$230,563.20.

RB Global Stock Up 1.0 %

RB Global stock opened at C$116.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$108.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.62. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( TSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 4.5936353 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.602 per share. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.