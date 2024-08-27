James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.
JRVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on James River Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
James River Group Stock Down 1.3 %
JRVR stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.16.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
James River Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than James River Group
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.