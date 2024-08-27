James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

JRVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on James River Group from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on James River Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get James River Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on James River Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

James River Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 125,501.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in James River Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $278.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.16.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.39 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.