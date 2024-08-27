Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.69

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.69 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 49.25 ($0.65). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 52,000 shares traded.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.26 million, a P/E ratio of 714.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA investment wrappers and savings schemes; and nominee, certificated, and SIPP accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.