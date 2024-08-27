Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.24. 6,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 9,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $985,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

