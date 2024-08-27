Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $55.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.80 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SQM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $64.62.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.