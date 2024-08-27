JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FROG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at JFrog

FROG stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $79,380.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,959,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,487 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth $6,576,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,086,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $5,337,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.