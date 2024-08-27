JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $560.92

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $560.92 and traded as high as $599.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $589.00, with a volume of 83 shares traded.

JG Boswell Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $560.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.71.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

