J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.17

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $155.17 and traded as high as $169.45. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $167.00, with a volume of 127,234 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,404,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 542,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,544,000 after buying an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

