JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

BAND opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $474.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.48. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,405 shares of company stock worth $609,112 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

