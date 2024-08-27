John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.86. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 47,430 shares.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.