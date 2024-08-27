John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.31

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.86. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 47,430 shares.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.