John R. Rettig Buys 21,124 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BILL opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $119.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BILL by 4.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

