John Richard Stamm Sells 16,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,778.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.50, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $40.05.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

