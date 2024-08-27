Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

