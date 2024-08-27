Jonathan Weinberg Sells 42,140 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

