Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $256.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $261.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,222,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at about $55,152,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.