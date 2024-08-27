Joseph Ghazal Sells 5,200 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.