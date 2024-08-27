Joseph Ghazal Sells 5,200 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Prologis Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
