JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.5% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,645,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,827,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 167,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE JPM opened at $218.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $626.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
