JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 5.5% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,645,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,827,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 167,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $218.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $626.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.