JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $218.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $219.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.86.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
