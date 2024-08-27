JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 167,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $218.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $626.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.81 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $219.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.