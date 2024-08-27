KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,749.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,917 shares of company stock valued at $368,563 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after acquiring an additional 383,435 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

