KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

KALV has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,917 shares of company stock valued at $368,563 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.