Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

