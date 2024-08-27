Kane Biotech (KNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Kane Biotech stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. Kane Biotech has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Insider Transactions at Kane Biotech

In other Kane Biotech news, Director Marc Edwards bought 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00. Company insiders own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

