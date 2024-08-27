Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$6.70. 1,976,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 682,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Karora Resources from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.97 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Karora Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

About Karora Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

