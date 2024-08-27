Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 3.2%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 267,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,622,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

