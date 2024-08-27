Kellanova (NYSE:K) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $83.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on K. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.68 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $6,248,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,235,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $49,391,330 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

