Kelli Keough Sells 24,939 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 329,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 22,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

