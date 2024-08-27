Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Trading Down 3.1%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 122,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,239,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Kendrick Resources

In related news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($23,077.94). 47.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

