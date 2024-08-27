Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $10.30. 154,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,220% from the average session volume of 6,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Kernel Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kernel Group by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 180,482 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Kernel Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares during the period. Kim LLC increased its holdings in Kernel Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

